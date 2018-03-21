Samsung's 2018 QLED TVs start at $1,500

The full range of pricing is as follows:

QN82Q6F: $4,500

QN75Q9F: $6,000

QN75Q8F: $4,800

QN75Q7F: $4,000

QN75Q6F: $3,500

QN65Q9F: $3,800

QN65Q8F: $3,000

QN65Q7C: $2,700

QN65Q7F: $2,600

QN65Q6F: $2,200

QN55Q8F: $2,200

QN55Q7C: $2,000

QN55Q7F: $1,900

QN55Q6F: $1,500

The Samsung QLED TVs have quite a few impressive features. Ambient mode allows the TV to blend into the room, rather than showing a blank screen. HDR10+ features vary depending on the specific model you're purchasing, but all TVs come with Bixby, Samsung's smart assistant. We got to spend some time with this series of TVs and pronounced them Samsung's smartest line yet.