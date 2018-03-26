Twitch app for PS4 gets a much-needed interface makeover

It'd be an understatement to say the Twitch app for PS4 needed some tweaking. Apart from looking more than a little like the Xbox One version, it just wasn't great for quickly hopping into a favorite channel or seeing what's popular among your favorite games. No more: a new version of the Twitch app gives it an overhauled interface that makes it easier to see who's live, browse followed games and explore completed videos from individual channels.