How the 'new' iPad compares to the rest of Apple’s tablets

The iPad line has diversified a bit the past few years, with Apple introducing two sizes of its "Pro" model in addition to a more basic 9.7-inch device. But, while last year's tablet offered some decent specs at a friendly $329 price point, it lacked of of Apple's more modern flourishes. Apple's "new" 9.7-inch iPad rectifies some of that by upgrading to an A10 processor and (most importantly) adding Pencil support. The hope here is it can go toe-to-toe with affordable Chromebooks that have taken over classrooms. It helps that schools can buy an iPad for $299, but the price hasn't budged for consumers -- you'll still need to cough up $329. So, how does it compare to its iPad siblings? Check out the table below to see all the most important specs.
|iPad (2018)
|iPad (2017)
|iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 2017)
|iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2017)
|Price
|$299 for schools / $329 retail
|$329 / $429
|$649 / $749 / $949
|$799 / $949 / $1,149
|Dimensions
|240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm (9.4 x 6.6 x 0.29 inches)
|240 x 169.5 x 7.5mm (9.4 x 6.6 x 0.29 inches)
|250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.24 inches)
|305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm (12 x 8.68 x 0.27 inches)
|Weight
|469g (1.03 pounds)
|469g (1.03 pounds)
|469g (1.03 pounds)
|677g (1.49 pounds)
|OS
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|Display
|9.7-inch Retina display
|9.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display
|10.5-inch IPS LCD Retina display
|12.9-inch IPS LCD Retina display
|Resolution
|2,048 x 1,536 (264 ppi)
|2,048 x 1,536 (264 ppi)
|2,224 x 1,668 (264 ppi)
|2,732 x 2,048 (264 ppi)
|Aspect ratio
|4:3
|4:3
|4:3
|4:3
|Processor
|Apple A10
|Apple A9
|Apple A10X
|Apple A10X
|Memory
|TBA
|2GB
|4GB
|4GB
|Storage
|32 / 128GB
|32 / 128GB
|64 / 256 / 512GB
|64 / 256 / 512GB
|Front camera
|1.2MP, f/2.2, 720p video
|1.2MP, f/2.2, 720p video
|7MP, f/2.2, 1080p video
|7MP, f/2.2, 1080p video
|Rear camera
|8MP, f/2.4, 1080p video at 30fps
|8MP, f/2.4, 1080p video at 30fps
|12MP, f/1.8, 4K video at 30fps
|12MP, f/1.8, 4K video at 30fps
|Cellular radio
|Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE
|Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE
|Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE
|Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE
|WiFi
|Dual band 802.11ac
|Dual band 802.11ac
|Dual band 802.11ac
|Dual band 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v4.2
|v4.2
|v4.2
|Battery
|10 hours
|32.4 Wh, 10 hours
|30.4 Wh, 10 hours
|41 Wh, 10 hours
|Pencil support
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
