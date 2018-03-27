Show More Results
Watch the Huawei P20 reveal right here!

Time to find out if the Pro will have a 40MP camera.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
37m ago in Mobile
Want to watch the notch-screened Huawei P20 debut as it happens? We've got you covered. The smartphone maker will unveil its new handset with an iPhone-X-like divot in the top of its display tomorrow at 10 AM Eastern, live on YouTube and you can catch all the action right here. This should be especially useful if you've got an office pool dedicated to how big the smartphone's camera sensor is. Rumors have the P20 Pro pegged for a 40-megapixel rear shooter, potentially with three lenses. Regardless, there's less than 24 hours until the truth leaks out.

