Xiaomi's Mi Gaming Laptop packs NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics

Other specs include 16GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 1TB hard disk. If the price is too steep for the high-end model, Xiaomi is also offering a variant with NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB/1TB SSD/HDD. The keyboard lights up with 16 million colors, and you get four USB 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and an audio jack.

Xiaomi also unveiled the Mi AI Speaker mini, a new version of the Amazon Echo- or Google Assistant-like smart speaker that it unveiled last year. As before, it's powered by Mi's in-house AI, letting you stream music, get the weather, program your calendar, and do other personal assistant-type chores. However, the new model is more compact, and cheaper, with a price of just RMB 169 ($27) instead of $45.

Xiaomi unveiled the devices at its Mi Mix 2S event, where it also launched the high-end Mi Mix 2S smartphone. There's no word on whether the laptop or smart speaker will arrive outside of China (that seems unlikely), but the phone itself is coming to global markets (read: not the US) later this year.