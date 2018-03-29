GoPro's $199 Hero action camera is meant for newcomers

Instead, the focus is on ease of use: you get a 2-inch touchscreen with "streamlined" capture options, voice control and WiFi syncing with your phone. You can also expect virtually mandatory features like 30-foot water resistance, stabilization and support for GoPro's usual mounting accessories. The new Hero is available worldwide as of today.

We've technically been here before, as GoPro had plainly-titled Hero cameras a few years ago. However, the revival makes sense in light of GoPro's current situation. The company's sales are hurting to the point where it's licensing its technology to supplement its core business. A more affordable camera could not only give those sales a short-term boost, but help GoPro in the long run by prompting upgrades to higher-end models in the long run.