Xiaomi's take on a voice assistant is built for China

Xiao Ai will come included with the Mi Mix 2S, but it's available for other Xiaomi handsets in China through updates to MIUI. Don't expect it to reach other countries, however. Apart from its Chinese focus, Xiaomi users in other countries can simply turn to Google Assistant. This is more about filling a gap in Xiaomi's home country than an attempt to dominate the AI space.

If anything, Xiaomi is in a race to compete against its fellow Chinese brands. Bloomberg sources recently reported that Huawei is developing its own voice assistant for China, and there's a real chance that Huawei's lead in the country could give it an edge. Xiaomi's launch could give it a head start that mutes Huawei's advantage or lures sales away from smartphone fans who aren't willing to wait.