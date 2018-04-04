Alexa Routines can now include music and podcasts

As of now, Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Saavn, Deezer and TuneIn are supported. Users can add an artist, playlist, album, station or podcast from any of those services to their Routine. You can also set the volume for each Routine.

Though Google Assistant got Routine functionality after Alexa did, it already allows users to incorporate music and radio. Last week, Google also added support for working audiobooks into Google Assistant Routines -- something Alexa can't do quite yet.

You can adjust Alexa Routines through the Alexa app. The new function is rolling out now.