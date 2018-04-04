Louis Vuitton now sells a pricey tracker for your designer luggage

The Louis Vuitton Echo is just over four inches long, under an inch wide and just over half an inch deep. You can see a full list of which airports support the Sigfox technology that powers the Echo here, and when luggage is within those airports, users can monitor where their bags are and see if they've been opened through the LV Pass app. The device has a six-month battery life and comes with three years of Sigfox service. However, the Louis Vuitton Echo is, naturally, a bit pricey. It costs $370 and is available now.