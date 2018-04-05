Show More Results

Facebook uses AR to make movie posters more interactive

The "target tracking" tech is in beta for developers now.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
1h ago in Mobile
It's been about a year since Facebook revealed its plans for camera-centric augmented reality. Now the company is moving ever further into an AR future with "target tracking," a way to connect images, logos, signs and pictures in the real world with augmented content using the Facebook camera. A Wrinkle in Time and Ready Player One are already using the tech via closed beta, and a developer toolkit for everyone else is on its way later this spring.

The company says the idea behind target tracking is to help create "persistent AR – experiences that are connected to and persist relative to places or things in the real world." Movie posters are fairly ubiquitous around the globe, making them a perfect test case for the technology. The team has also optimized things so a wide range of devices can access the AR content, from Apple's iPhone 5s and up to Android devices released in 2012 and later.

