Plex brings its virtual reality movie app to Gear VR and Oculus

Just like on the Daydream version, Plex users on Samsung or Facebook's VR platforms can watch videos in a virtual apartment, drive-in movie theater or just a blank void. According to Variety, though, the social features haven't been implemented on the Gear VR version of the app. The company's playful blog post notes that its customers can no longer give the app a one-star rating simply because it isn't on their platform of choice anymore, though it does promise to continue to improve the Daydream app as well.