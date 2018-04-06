Facebook suspends another data firm: AggregateIQ

Late Friday the Cambridge Analytica data scandal spread wider, as Facebook announced it has also suspended Canadian data firm Aggregate IQ. In a statement to The Guardian, Facebook said "In light of recent reports that AggregateIQ may be affiliated with (CA parent company) SCL and may, as a result, have improperly received FB user data, we have added them to the list of entities we have suspended from our platform while we investigate." Former CA employee Christopher Wylie claimed that he helped set up the company and that it received a payment from the Vote Leave campaign in a way that exceeded spending limits.
On Aggregate IQ's website, the following statement is posted:
AggregateIQ is a digital advertising, web and software development company based in Canada. It is and has always been 100% Canadian owned and operated. AggregateIQ has never been and is not a part of Cambridge Analytica or SCL. Aggregate IQ has never entered into a contract with Cambridge Analytica. Chris Wylie has never been employed by AggregateIQ.
AggregateIQ works in full compliance within all legal and regulatory requirements in all jurisdictions where it operates. It has never knowingly been involved in any illegal activity. All work AggregateIQ does for each client is kept separate from every other client.
AggregateIQ has never managed, nor did we ever have access to, any Facebook data or database allegedly obtained improperly by Cambridge Analytica.