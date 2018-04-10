The original Pixel is no longer available through the Google Store

Google's Pixel 2 came out last October to fairly positive reviews, bringing a better camera and more powerful processor to the company's flagship hardware (though it did lose a headphone jack — thanks, Obama). Now, just a year and a half since the original Pixel launched, it appears that Google is no longer selling its first handset at the Google Store.
9to5Google reports that the handset is also missing from Google's ProjectFi page as well, but that if you're still in the market for the still-useful original Pixel, you can grab one from Verizon. The site attributes this to Google keeping excess inventory on hand, rather than positioning the older Pixel as a current less expensive alternative, as Apple has done with previous iPhone models.