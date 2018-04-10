Zuckerberg says a 'version' of Facebook will always be free

Last week, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told CNBC that while the company currently allows users to opt out of certain features, "We don't have an opt-out at the highest level. That would be a paid product." Hatch asked about those comments and Zuckerberg reiterated that ads are a major part of how Facebook sustains its business. It's interesting to now hear Zuckerberg say that a version of Facebook will always remain free.

Zuckerberg's testimony is ongoing, you can follow along here.