The FCC leaked pictures of a gold iPhone X

Even though the FCC isn't a random person on the internet who claims to have a gold iPhone X, don't get too excited about it until Apple confirms its existence. Something worth noting, as 9to5Mac points out, the leaked iPhone X has a model identifier of "A1903," which is different than the "A1865," "A1901" and "A1902" that are already out on the market. If this gold iPhone X is indeed the real deal, though, then it probably won't be too long until Apple launches it.

We reached out to Apple for comment and will update this post if we hear back.