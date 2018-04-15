Apple Watch code hints at future support for third-party faces

Ever since the original Apple Watch premiered in 2015, owners have been frustrated by the absence of third-party faces. And it's hard to blame them -- while Wear OS and Pebble devices have had them for years, Apple Watch owners couldn't do much more than customize existing faces. Thankfully, there might be relief on the horizon for individualists. The 9to5Mac team has discovered code in watchOS 4.3.1's NanoTimeKit that hints at future support for third-party faces. It's just a placeholder, but it's explicit: one of the kit's log messages says "this is where the 3rd party face config bundle generation would happen."