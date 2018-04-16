You don't need a Facebook account to use Bumble

In the wake of Cambridge Analytica (CA) and Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, Bumble's VP of international marketing and communications Louise Troen said "many" of its over 30 million users were looking for a different sign-up/log-in method. As you might expect, Bumble got access to things like your friends list, liked pages and more in an effort to find better matches. If you sign up with a phone number, however, you'll bypass Facebook entirely and have to upload all your own photos and profile information.

Don't mind the Facebook connection? It's still a login/sign-up option. But how long before the next CA happens? During his testimony last week Zuckerberg said that it was fully investigating app-data access from the time of CA to ensure there weren't other data abuses. If Facebook's privacy nightmares continue, you can probably expect more and more companies will stop building their services on top of the social network.