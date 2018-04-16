What's on TV: 'Westworld,' 'God of War' and 'Mercury 13'

While the NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing, the big events won't arrive until this weekend. On Friday we'll see the debut of God of War on PS4 and Nintendo Labo for Switch, before the season premiere of Westworld (no spoilers, please) on HBO Sunday night. Netflix will release its Mercury 13 documentary, Hulu streams The Looming Tower season finale and ABC calls it a wrap for Scandal. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Post (4K)
- The Commuter (4K)
- The Awful Truth
- Deep Blue Sea 2
- The Wedding Date
- MST3K (S11)
- The Awful Truth (Criterion)
- The Skulls
- Don't Starve Mega Pack (PS4, Xbox One)
- Yakuza 6: the Song of Life (PS4)
- I, Hope (Xbox One, PS4)
- Nintendo Labo (Switch - 4/20)
- Assetto Corsa: Ultimate Edition (PS4 - 4/20)
- God of War (PS4 - 4/20)
- Phantom Trigger (PS4, Xbox One - 4/20)
- The Way Remastered (Switch - 4/20)
- Slyde (PS4 - 4/20)
- Atomic Heist (PS4, Xbox One - 4/20)
Monday
- I Am Evidence, HBO, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
- Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8 PM
- Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
- Supergirl (spring premiere), CW, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
- iZombie, CW, 9 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
- The Terror, AMC, 9 PM
- Living Biblically, CBS, 9:30 PM
- The Crossing, ABC, 10 PM
- McMafia, AMC, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Scorpion (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Final Space, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- The Honeymoon Stand-up Special, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Chalet (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Civilizations (series premiere), PBS, 8 PM
- Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- Alex, Inc., ABC, 8:30 PM
- New Girl, Fox, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning (season finale), CW, 9 PM
- JDM Legends (series premiere), Velocity, 9 PM
- The Challenge (season finale), MTV, 9 PM
- LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
- Rise, NBC, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Andre the Giant, HBO, 10 PM
- Legion, FX, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- For the People, ABC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., USA, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
- Adam Ruins Everything, TruTV, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The President Show, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- The Chris Gethard Show, TruTV, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Looming Tower (series finale), Hulu, 3 AM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- Alex, Inc., ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Originals (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Criminal Minds (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- I Am MLK Jr., Paramount, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- The Americans, FX, 10 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Take 5: The Shadow of Isis, Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Charité (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Gotham: A Dark Knight, Fox, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Ex on the Beach (series premiere), MTV, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Champions, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 10 PM
- Nobodies, Paramount, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
- Scandal (series finale), ABC, 10 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- Party Legends, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede (season finale), BET, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Pass Over, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Dude, Netflix, 3 AM
- Kodachrome, Netflix, 3 AM
- Aggretsuko (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Remix, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Mercury 13, Netflix, 3 AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
- Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Jane the Virgin (season finale), CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Rellik, Cinemax, 10 P
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11:30 PM
- Trevor Moore: The Story of Our Lives, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- The Letdown, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (season finale), CNN, 10 PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Joel McHale Show, Netflix, 3 AM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Howard's End, Starz, 8 PM
- American Idol ABC, 8 PM
- Killing Eve, BBC America, 8 PM
- Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- The Untold Story of the 90s, History, 8 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Westworld (season premiere), HBO, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Genius Junior, NBC, 9 PM
- Unsung: Lost Boyz, TV One, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
- Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz, 9 PM
- Unforgotten, PBS, 9 PM
- Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Silicon Valley, HBO, 10:15 PM
- Trust, FX, 10 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 10 PM
- Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 10 PM
- Deception, ABC, 10 Pm
- Timeless, NBC, 10 PM
- Barry, HBO, 10:45 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 11:17 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:15 PM
[All times listed are in ET]