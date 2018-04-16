What's on TV: 'Westworld,' 'God of War' and 'Mercury 13'

While the NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing, the big events won't arrive until this weekend. On Friday we'll see the debut of God of War on PS4 and Nintendo Labo for Switch, before the season premiere of Westworld (no spoilers, please) on HBO Sunday night. Netflix will release its Mercury 13 documentary, Hulu streams The Looming Tower season finale and ABC calls it a wrap for Scandal. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).