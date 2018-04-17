Former FCC broadband advisor arrested on $250 million fraud charges

It appears that Pierce wanted to raise money to build a fiber optic system that would better connect Alaska with other states in the US. She has been vocal about Alaska's need for high-speed internet, which is why she was recruited by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC) in April last year. According to the charges, Pierce's alleged crimes spanned from May 2015 to July 2017. She abruptly left Quintillion just one month later, and the BDAC a month after that.

Quintillion says it began cooperating with the Department of Justice immediately after the allegations surfaced, stating in a press release that it "self-reported" to authorities, and noting that the investigation has had no impact on the company's operations. Pierce was formerly charged on Thursday and if found guilty could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison.