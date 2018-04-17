B&O's Beoplay P6 speaker blasts your summer playlists in all directions

Speaking of the great outdoors, B&O says you can expect up to 16 hours of battery life on a charge with the P6. When it does come time to charge up, the Beoplay P6 does so with a USB-C cable -- like a few other recent audio devices from B&O. Along the top, controls for power, Bluetooth pairing, volume and a multi-function button that can be used for a number of tasks. That so-called OneTouch button can be tasked with alerting Google Assistant or Siri on your phone, accepting phone calls or toggling through ToneTouch presets from the Beoplay companion app. While the ToneTouch interface does offer presets, it can also allow you to personalize the audio of Beoplay devices as you see fit inside the aforementioned app.

As is typically the case with B&O Play goods, you'll have to be willing to dig a little deeper to procure the company's mix of style and sound. The Beoplay P6 will cost $399 when it goes on sale April 23rd from the B&O Play website and the company's own retail stores. And yes, you'll also be able to find it third-party retailers. Wherever you decide to look for it, the P6 comes in both black and "natural" (silver) color options and the requisite charging cable will be included in the box.