More Facebook videos will get pre-roll ads soon

The company also described the types of material that won't be eligible for monetization (ads), saying that it wants to "(remove) incentives from content that creates less value for people." These include things like static or minimal movement videos or stuff that just loops, as well as clips from "content partners with paid arrangements for Pages to methodically and inorganically share video."

Pages that primarily post "videos of repurposed clips from other sources with limited editorialization" won't face enforcement just yet, but Facebook said it "will more deeply evaluate over the coming weeks and months to assess what level of distribution and monetization matches the value created for people." This means those profiles could receive less money for ads on their videos.

As it pushes ahead with more types of ads on its service, it's heartening that Facebook is at least looking out for potential abuse of the system.