Netflix's 'Follow This' chronicles the BuzzFeed news cycle

The show will be produced by BuzzFeed News and will be aimed at users on mobile devices. BuzzFeed also has an investigative TV series premiering on Oxygen this year.

BuzzFeed isn't the only online news outlet to make this kind of deal. Vice's Motherboard recently produced a documentary that will make its debut on Netflix after a theatrical run. And Vice also has a daily news series on HBO called Vice News Tonight. Rather than focusing on the journalists investigating stories, like BuzzFeed's documentary series, Vice News Tonight is a news show that bills itself as "completely different from the news shows you're used to, and we think that's a good thing," according to Vice.