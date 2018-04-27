Facebook's original video strategy: Cats + weddings = profit

Variety also reports that Facebook will air a reality TV wedding show from Tamera Mowry-Housley called "Help Us Get Married!" The 12-episode show will focus on three different engaged couples and difficult decisions they have to make along the way. Viewers can vote on what the couples should do and the poll results will be revealed the next day. The show will premiere on Thursday, May 3rd.

Facebook has been pouring money into its Watch tab over the last few months. While the metrics for how many people are watching aren't publicly available, it's clear that Facebook will continue to prioritize securing original entertainment of all kinds for its website.