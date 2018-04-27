Netflix orders sci-fi series with 'Battlestar Galactica' actor

Another Life was created by Aaron Martin, who was also behind the Slasher TV series, and will have Noreen Halpern of Halfire Entertainment as executive producer. Halpern also produced the Netflix adaptation of Margaret Atwood's acclaimed novel Alias Grace. Considering the people and production involved, this could be part of Netflix's pledge to put $400 million towards the development of Canadian programming.

According to Deadline, Niko and her crew will face "unimaginable danger" on what could be a "one-way mission." It sounds like Alien and Prometheus based on that description -- we'll just have to wait for a trailer or two to get a better feel of the series and to see if it looks like a better watch than Cloverfield Paradox.