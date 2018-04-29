Valve won't release 'Dota 2' patches during major tournaments

This isn't necessarily issue with other games used in eSports. Kotaku notes that some games have tournament modes that are deliberately a step or two behind the regular game in order to offer enough practice time for eSports players. Others, meanwhile, don't update on frequent intervals and are less likely to create headaches as a result.

It's an easy fix, but it highlights one of the lingering problems with eSports: developers have to balance the desires of both everyday gamers (who frequently crave constant tweaks and additions) and pro players (who value consistency), and they don't always hit the mark. It may take a while before developers regularly take eSports into consideration for all their decisions.