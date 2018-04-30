Opera discontinues its mobile VPN app

If you're an Opera Gold user, you'll have the option of a free one-year subscription to SurfEasy's Ultra VPN service. Everyone else, meanwhile, can use the Opera VPN app to subscribe to SurfEasy Total for 99 cents per month instead of the usual $5. That's less than ideal if you're used to paying zero, but look at it this way: if you still need a VPN client, you'll have an affordable service while you're considering your options.