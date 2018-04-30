What’s coming to Netflix in May: Michelle Wolf's weekly talk show

David Letterman's interview show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, is dropping one episode at the beginning of the month with Tina Fey and another at the end with Howard Stern. May 4th sees the debut of Danish original show The Rain, which is both an imported series (like Dark) and a sci-fi show, which Netflix is now focusing on.

On the new Netflix original films front, Anon is a sci-fi thriller from the director of Gattaca about a murderer deleting data to evade capture, starring Amanda Seyfried and Clive Owen. Viewers can also catch Cargo, an Australian zombie survival film starring the ineffable Martin Freeman, or the girls trip-style Ibiza starring Community's Gillian Jacobs and 2 Dope Queens' Phoebe Robinson. Plus, last year's incredible Pixar film Coco is coming to the streaming platform at the end of the month.

If you're a comedy person, Netflix is also adding several original specials, including those from John Mulaney, Hari Kondabolu, Ali Wong and Tig Notaro. Be sure to check out what's leaving the platform next month lest you miss out.