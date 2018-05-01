Sony adds a slew of PS2 games to PlayStation Now

This same batch also includes a handful of high-profile PS3 titles like Limbo and Metal Slug 3.

This doesn't include PS1 titles, and it's safe to presume that many of the PS2 favorites of your youth aren't here. It's a start, though, and it makes PS Now considerably more compelling. If you no longer have access to your PS2 or never owned one in the first place, this gives you a chance to revisit the games of yesteryear without hoping for a remaster or digging through your closet.