Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Tesla: Model 3 production could hit 5,000 per week in two months

Despite some production halts, it had been over 2k per week for three weeks.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
46m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

One of the major stories about Tesla's car business has been its struggle to build sufficient quantities of its Model 3 electric car. In a just-released earnings report the company said that prior to its most recent shutdown, it had managed to build over 2,000 cars per week for three weeks in a row for the first time, and anticipates it will manage 5,000 per week in two months.

Following comments from Elon Musk that over-reliance on robots slowed production, the earnings report expanded on that angle. In certain production areas like "portions of the battery module line, part of the material flow system, and two steps of general assembly" it has "temporarily" dialed back automation in favor of semi-automated or manual processes. If it can hit its production goals, Tesla also claims that it can be profitable in Q3 and Q4 of this year.

Developing...

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr