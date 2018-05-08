Google Photos will offer AI-powered suggestions to fix your images

Pichai showed an example of a set of wedding photos. Using AI to recognize people in those pictures, Google Photos will now suggest sending those photos to that person with a single tap. If your photo is underexposed, said Pichai, you'll get a suggestion to automatically correct the brightness. If you take a photo of a document, he said, Google Photos can now convert it to a PDF, making it easier to use later.

On the colorization front, Google Photos will soon be able to make some fancy edits to your images, like making the background of a photo of your child black and white while it increases the saturation of the child in the foreground. Photos will also be able to colorize your older photos for a colored, vintage look.

