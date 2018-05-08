SpaceX preps for manned spaceflight with Falcon 9 satellite launch

Targeting Falcon 9 Block 5 launch of Bangabandhu Satellite-1 on May 10 from Pad 39A in Florida. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 7, 2018

Those rockets SpaceX had recovered from recent flights haven't flown more than twice -- SpaceX expects Block 5's boosters to endure up to 10 landings and liftoffs with just an inspection in between and up to 100 with some parts replacement. If the company's plans for Block 5 pan out, then it could bring down the cost of spacecraft launches even further. Before it can start flying astronauts to the ISS, though, the spacecraft has to complete seven unmanned flights. So, we'll definitely see more Block 5 launches after Bangabandhu-1 throughout the year.