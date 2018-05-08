Uber doubles down on partnership with NASA for flying taxi service

Uber will hand over the details for its taxi service to NASA, which will simulate issues like air traffic and potential collisions in routes over Dallas-Fort Worth, one of the two cities which agreed to host the future flying ride-hailing endeavor. The other is Los Angeles, where Uber made this announcement today during its second annual Elevate conference.

If Uber wants its flying taxi service to become a reality, it's smart to deepen its relationship with a government agency that routinely handles logistics for ground-to-air traffic. But that's not the only news out of the Elevate conference: The ride-hailing company is also partnering with the US Army to spend a combined $1 million on making and testing a "flying taxi" concept, according to The Verge.