Overwatch League finals set for Brooklyn's Barclays Center

The Overwatch League is in the final stage of its first season and playoffs are right around the corner. Like the regular season games, the playoffs will take place at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, but the Grand Finals, the league just announced, will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Playoffs will include the top team from both divisions as well as the next four teams in the standings and they'll battle it out between July 11th and 21st. The final two teams will then head to the Grand Finals to compete on July 27th and 28th.