Facebook wants to know which news sources Europeans trust

In January, Facebook announced that it would begin tackling the problem of fake news by asking US users which outlets they deemed trustworthy. Doing so consists of a very simple two-part survey that asks users if they recognize a website and how much they trust it -- entirely, a lot, somewhat, barely or not at all. It's a move that has attracted criticism and concerns of abuse, but, regardless, Mark Zuckerberg said last week that Facebook has begun using those surveys to rank news organizations, affecting how they're promoted in the News Feed. Now, the company is testing the system in Europe.