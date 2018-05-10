iPhone X is the latest device to stream YouTube HDR video

Originally spotted by Macrumors and reported by CNET, the feature lets you see videos that have improved contrast, color and brightness on the latest Apple flagship handset. Netflix added the tech to iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPad Pro devices last September. To view HDR videos with the YouTube app, simply find a supported video, then tap on it while it's playing. Tap the resulting three dot icon, then Quality, and you can select 1080p60 HDR. Macrumors also notes that the latest iPad Pro models do not have HDR available in the YouTube app. We have reached out to YouTube for more details and will update this post if we hear back.