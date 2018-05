I'm not Black, I'm Kanye

Ta-Nehisi Coates,

The Atlantic If there's one thing I've learned over the last few years, it's that when Coates publishes something, it's going to be worth your time. This piece about the current state of Yeezus is no exception.

A helpful guide to TV cancellation season

Miles Surrey,

The Ringer It's that time of year: The span of a few days where networks purge their slates of shows to make room for the next round of hopefuls. The Ringer helps you parse through all the news of the last few days with a handy guide to the madness.