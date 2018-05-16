Amazon launches special Whole Foods discounts for Prime members

From the looks of things, free two-hour shipping is but one of many, many Whole Foods perks Amazon is giving Prime members. The e-commerce giant has just announced two new benefits for its subscribers: an additional 10 percent discount off sale items and deep discounts on select best-selling items every week. To take advantage of the discounts, Prime members have to physically go to a Whole Foods location and find the yellow 10 percent off and the blue special deal signs. They then have to scan the Prime code found in the Whole Foods Market app -- it'll appear so long as they sign in using their Prime credentials -- when they check out.