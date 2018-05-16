Show More Results

Image credit: Reem Baeshen / Reuters
Instagram will show how much time you waste looking at food porn

Or selfies, or dogs, or…
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
8m ago in Internet
Google's new digital well-being initiative is aimed at making sure you spend more time with friends and family instead of your screens. Android and YouTube will soon include things like usage stats and notification reductions to make tearing yourself away from your phone easier. Now Instagram is planning something similar. TechCrunch found code inside the Android app that refers to a "Usage Insights" feature that will show you the time you spend swiping through all those square photos. Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom has confirmed the upcoming feature with a tweet that said, "It's true."

Systrom continued to explain via two more tweets. "We're building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spend on Instagram - any time should be positive and intentional," he wrote. The second noted that time spent online impact people, and that his company wants to be honest about it. Whether all this new attention to screen time is genuinely motivated by an interest in people's actual well being or not, we still hope that our devices don't nag us too much.

