Sinemia takes on MoviePass with subscription plans for two

Whoever owns the account gets a prepaid debit card to buy both tickets through either the theater or a go-between like Atom, Fandango or MovieTickets.com. The feature is available everywhere Sinemia operates, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Turkey.

This won't be much help if you're bringing your whole posse to the theater, but it's consistent with Sinemia's strategy for thwarting MoviePass. Its plans might not give you a movie every day, but they're potentially more sustainable and grounded in everyday viewing habits.