Tidal is reportedly months behind on royalty payments

We've asked Tidal for comment, although it has insisted that previous allegations were part of a "smear campaign" and intended to fight back.

It may have a tough battle ahead. DN has previously alleged that Tidal was not only inflating streaming numbers for Beyonce and Kanye West, but exaggerating its overall subscriber base. And industry overseers have taken these claims seriously -- collection societies in Denmark and Norway are either instituting or pushing for investigations of Tidal's behavior. There's no guarantee they'll find any evidence of wrongdoing, but even the slightest whiff of irregularities could put it in serious trouble with both the music industry and the law.