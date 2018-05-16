Show More Results
Watch the OnePlus 6 live stream here at 12:00PM ET

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Twitch's 48-hour 'Saturday Night Live' marathon begins May 17th

It has a fever, and the only prescription is more streaming.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
51m ago in Services
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Twitch is no stranger to TV show marathons, but it's venturing into uncharted territory this week. The livestreaming service is partnering with NBC on a 48-hour Saturday Night Live marathon starting May 17th at 6PM Eastern. The wall-to-wall run on the TwitchPresents channel will include a mix of classic and recent sketches going back to the series' very beginning, including a few from SNL season finale host Tina Fey. Twitch hasn't provided the full list of sketches as we write this, but it's guaranteed that Bruce Dickinson (yes, the Bruce Dickinson) will make an appearance.

As with other marathons, the goal largely remains the same: Twitch helping another company pitch its shows (conveniently, the SNL season wraps up on May 19th). The difference, of course, is the scale. The service is partnering with one of the US' largest broadcasters to air one of the longest-running TV shows in history -- even though this is ultimately a promo campaign, it shows that big-name broadcasters see Twitch as a viable way to share their content.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr