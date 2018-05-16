Twitch's 48-hour 'Saturday Night Live' marathon begins May 17th

Twitch is no stranger to TV show marathons, but it's venturing into uncharted territory this week. The livestreaming service is partnering with NBC on a 48-hour Saturday Night Live marathon starting May 17th at 6PM Eastern. The wall-to-wall run on the TwitchPresents channel will include a mix of classic and recent sketches going back to the series' very beginning, including a few from SNL season finale host Tina Fey. Twitch hasn't provided the full list of sketches as we write this, but it's guaranteed that Bruce Dickinson (yes, the Bruce Dickinson) will make an appearance.
As with other marathons, the goal largely remains the same: Twitch helping another company pitch its shows (conveniently, the SNL season wraps up on May 19th). The difference, of course, is the scale. The service is partnering with one of the US' largest broadcasters to air one of the longest-running TV shows in history -- even though this is ultimately a promo campaign, it shows that big-name broadcasters see Twitch as a viable way to share their content.