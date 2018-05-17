Intel finally made a 10nm processor

So, where can you find it? In the Lenovo Ideapad 330 that's started cropping up at a few Chinese retailers for around $449, according to AnandTech. The 330 has a 15.6-inch display running at 1366 x 768 resolution with a mid-range AMD R5 GPU. ArsTechnica points out that the chip supports LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X, which are low-power memory and could lead to more efficient battery consumption overall.

What's perplexing is the apparent lack of an integrated graphics processor. Sure, the chip is powering a low-end machine, but as AnandTech points out, it's being positioned as an entry-level machine for someone who just needs a laptop without any frills. The presence of a dedicated AMD GPU seems to suggest that Intel has indeed disabled the GPU inside the chip. We've reached out to Intel for more information regardless.

While the i3-8121U is quite possibly the dullest chip Intel could've chosen to debut its 10nm process, it's nonetheless a huge milestone for the company. While companies like Samsung and TSMC have been shipping 10nm chips for ages, Intel has struggled to deliver. This release paves the way for volume production of new i5s, i7s and i9s to begin early next year, at which point we can hopefully wave goodbye to Intel's 14nm process.