FL Studio's music-making software comes to the Mac

Image-Line has released the latest version of its music production software, and it's seen a big jump since its last offering of FL Studio 12. First up, the name: FL Studio 20. No, you haven't somehow missed eight releases -- it simply honors the 20 years the software has been in existence, including its former FruityLoop days. The other big leap is that FL Studio is shaking off its Windows exclusivity and is now available on as a native 64-bit application for Mac.