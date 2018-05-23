FL Studio's music-making software comes to the Mac

Image-Line has released the latest version of its music production software, and it's seen a big jump since its last offering of FL Studio 12. First up, the name: FL Studio 20. No, you haven't somehow missed eight releases -- it simply honors the 20 years the software has been in existence, including its former FruityLoop days. The other big leap is that FL Studio is shaking off its Windows exclusivity and is now available on as a native 64-bit application for Mac.
Support is available for both VST and AU plugins, and projects are interchangeable with PC and Mac -- transition between the two even takes into account third-party plugins, as long as they're installed on both platforms. Other new features include support for different time signatures, in-situ audio rendering, Playlist support for multiple arrangements, new and updated plugins, and extended recording options. Existing FL Studio users will get the new version for free, thanks to Image-Lines's lifetime updates plan, while new customers can expect to pay $90 for the entry-level version.