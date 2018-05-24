ASUS will ship its NVIDIA G-Sync HDR monitor in June

The 27-inch ROG Swift PG27UQ monitor, like Acer's Predator X27, can hit 1,000 nits of brightness, which is an essential benchmark to meet G-Sync certification. It makes sense that the monitors share a brightness peak, as they each boast the same AU Optronics IPS panel. The ASUS sensor automatically adjusts the brightness depending on the ambient light, while the 384 local dimming zones should deliver deep blacks.

The PG27UQ has a 144Hz refresh rate while offering 3,840 x 2,160 resolution along with HDR visuals. You'll need a beefy rig and compatible games that can pump out high frame rates at 4K resolution if you want to really get the most out of the display. That said, if you have $1,999.99 to shell out on a monitor, there's a good change your gaming PC will have the powerful guts it needs to make the display really sing. If you are willing to drop a two-stack on the ASUS monitor, you'll need to wait until at least late June to get your hands on it. Acer's monitor, meanwhile, ships June 1st.