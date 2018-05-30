HP gaming headset cools you down using thermoelectrics

The headphones have a thermoelectric device inside their earcups that conducts heat from the acoustic chamber and directs it outside. Engadget Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar got to hold a sample of the device, and he said it was like having an AC pressed against the palm of his hand. If the technology translates well in headphones form, then the Mindframe could truly be comfortable to wear even in the midst of oppressive heat.

In addition to its cooling capabilities, the headset has a self-adjusting lightweight suspension headband for weight distribution, noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone, 3D spatial awareness and 7.1 virtual surround sound. HP didn't reveal the Mindframe's retail price, but it will be available sometime in the second half of 2018.