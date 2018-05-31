Apple will make digital health a focal point at WWDC

One of the additions we will likely see at WWDC is a new tool for monitoring how often you use your Apple device and its applications. The Digital Health tool, as it's called, is expected to be accessible through Settings when iOS 12 is released. Earlier this year, Apple said it was working on more parental control tools that would allow parents to better monitor and manage how their children use devices while Google said during its I/O conference earlier this month that Android P would have tools for monitoring phone and app usage.

Other features Apple is expected to show off include more advanced AR features, such as a game mode that would allow users to play AR games against each other in a shared virtual environment. The company might also discuss its rumored work integrating iOS apps with Macs, though CEO Tim Cook said last month that merging the two softwares would dilute both, something the company wasn't interested in doing. As for the Apple Watch, Bloomberg reports that the company is developing new models with larger screens. Otherwise, we're likely to see some minor tweaks to snoozing notifications, stock market tracking, video calls and Animojis.

Follow all the latest news from WWDC 2018 here!