All signs point to 'Fortnite' launching on the Switch

Fortnite for Nintendo Switch has just popped up on the Korean ratings board https://t.co/SDx3hfd5m1 pic.twitter.com/0QeWbU6iKi — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 1, 2018

That said, both leaks outline Fortnite, not Fortnite Battle Royale. It could be that only the single-player game is headed to the Switch, but that seems unlikely. Fortnite's success is almost entirely down to its free-to-play Battle Royale mode.

The Switch arguably the only portable console the game can land on, and Nintendo's latest console continues to go from strength to strength. The cartoon style of the game also seems a better fit than the more realistic military vibes of its Battle Royale rival, PUBG. The good news is that E3 is mere weeks away, and we're certainly ready to see how it handles on Switch controls. Perhaps all those hours in Splatoon 2 will come in useful.