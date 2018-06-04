Apple is fixing iOS notifications

Apple is finally trying to fix notifications. As part of an overhaul to Do Not Disturb mode, now notifications will be grouped together and can be pushed away with a single swipe. You can delay notifications until the end of the event you're in the middle of, and you can even set an app to not push notifications to the lock screen. Instead, they'll exist in the notification center itself. If any of this sounds familiar, it's because Google did a bunch of it first. This update goes hand in hand with the rest of Apple's initiatives to fight mobile device addiction -- something it's also playing catch-up to Google on.