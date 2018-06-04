iOS 12 will help you fight your phone addiction

Accordingly, there are new tools to help manage screen time both for yourself and your family. You'll get reports on your usage to show when you used your phones and which apps commanded your attention. And if you need to curb an Instagram habit, you can set App Limits that will warn you when you reach a daily usage quota -- with kids, you can even set time allowances that prevent them from simply ignoring the warnings.

Some of the concepts here aren't strictly new. Google's Android P will rein in your digital activity as well. However, it's hard to complain -- it's an acknowledgment that the constant attention grabbing of modern devices can sometimes hurt more than it helps.

Follow all the latest news from WWDC 2018 here!