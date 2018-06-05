Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
save
Save
share

Intel will launch a 28-core 5GHz CPU by the end of the year

Who needs 18 cores, right?
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
4m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Intel's 18-core i9 CPU is still impressive, but that's last year's news. Today at Computex, Intel SVP Gregory Bryant demoed a 28-core processor running at 5GHz. It's the first time we've seen a single socket desktop CPU cram in that many cores, and it's certainly powerful. In Cinebench, it achieved a score of 7,334 on stage, something that's only bested by multi-processor systems. Better yet, Bryant says it's not just a concept, as Intel plans to sell the 28-core CPU by the end of the year. Time to start saving.

Click here to catch up on all the latest news from Computex 2018!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr